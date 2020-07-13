Did Carlow stumble on the best banana bread recipe in Ireland during lockdown?

With home baking one of the most popular activities enjoyed by families in recent times – and banana bread one of the most sought-after recipes – it is not surprising that a call would go out inviting mums, dads and children throughout Offaly and beyond to join in a search to find Ireland’s best banana bread recipe.

Behind it is Ireland’s well-known television chef, Donal Skehan whose programmes are a favourite amongst viewers and wannabe cooks.

Backed by Fyffes, the purpose is to discover some of the hidden ingredients and secrets that make baking banana bread so popular.

A reward will go to the overall winner and best junior baker with recognition for originality in a number of other areas.

Entries open from July 20 - 27 with results to be announced on July 31. Details on entering HERE. #FyffesGBBBO