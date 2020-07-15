BEWARE: Carlow businesses reopening face threat of rodent infestation

Rentokil is warning businesses of the top pests that they should be aware of when reopening after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Businesses that have been temporarily vacated as a result of the lockdown period face the threat of a pest infestation due to their buildings remaining undisturbed and unguarded for an extended period, according to the pest control provider.

Different pest infestations can pose a variety of threats to any business.

Rentokil experts believe that rodents are the top pests that businesses need to be aware of when returning to work. Rodents can cause significant damage to properties and assets. Rats and mice spend extended periods of time every day grinding down their teeth on surrounding objects and as a result they can chew through utility lines, electrical wires, support beams and other key infrastructure.

The presence of rodents in a business also poses a serious reputational risk, as well as the health risk posed by the spread of disease through their bodily fluids and excrement.

The top four counties which have accounted for rodent callouts so far this year are Dublin (29%), Kerry (16%), Galway (11%), and Cork (9%).

“As businesses begin to gradually reopen, we would encourage owners and employees to be mindful of the presence of certain pests and the threats posed by them,” says Rentokil advanced technical field consultant Richard Faulkner.

“Rodents and certain pest insects will have made homes in buildings that lay vacant during the lockdown period and as a result some businesses may be facing an infestation upon reopening. There are a number of dangers posed by certain pests, in terms of property damage, as well as reputational and health risks.”

A variety of pest insects also pose a threat to businesses. Ants, wasps, flies and cockroaches in particular have been more active during the warm summer months when the insects breed and multiply. Empty businesses with food or water residue present will likely have attracted them and may as result be home to infestations. These pest insects can lay dozens of eggs at a time, so a small problem can quickly become a large one.

The top four counties which have accounted for pest insect callouts so far this year are: Dublin (30%), Cork (8%), Kildare (6%), and Meath (6%).