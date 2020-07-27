€120,000 Covid-19 funding boost for Carlow-Kilkenny community groups

Community and voluntary groups, charities, and social enterprises in Kilkenny and Carlow are to get a €120,000 boost, according to local Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development and the Islands Heather Humphreys and Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Roderic O’Gorman have announced funding of €4.1 million to 101 organisations under the Covid-19 Stability Fund. Four of these are based in the Carlow-Kilkenny area.

This funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund is designed to support community and voluntary organisations, charities, and social enterprises that are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Deputy Phelan says.

“Once-off cash injections of between €2,000 and €200,000 are being awarded to qualifying organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society to help with short-term cash flow issues being suffered due to the Covid crisis," he says.

“Among the local organisations to benefit are Eist Cancer Support in Carlow which is to receive €33,769. Kilkenny-based organisations to benefit include the Samaritans Kilkenny and Carlow Branch which has been earmarked for €24,433. The Thomas Hayes Trust gets €37,721, while the Twilight Community Group, which provides social services and supports to disadvantaged individuals, receives €23,358. That brings the contribution in this region to €119,281,” Deputy Phelan adds.

The organisations benefiting locally and nationally all provide services in a diverse range of areas including addiction support, disability services, health and wellbeing, youth services, and social services and supports for disadvantaged individuals and communities.