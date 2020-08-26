LATEST! South East factory confirm significant increase in Covid-19 cases

ABP Food Group has been notified of 22 positive Covid-19 cases at its Cahir, Tipperary processing facility following the screening of 460 staff.

The tests were carried out after consultation with the HSE and with their full approval and guidance.

In line with Covid-19 protocols, all close contacts of those impacted are currently self-isolating. Testing of close contacts of positive cases at the plant by the HSE has identified an additional 16 cases.

"As a precaution, the site has been operating at a limited capacity since the first positive test on August 14. The company continues to work in close collaboration with the HSE," an ABP Food Group spokesperson says.

"Since the advent of Covid-19, ABP has introduced a variety of industry leading protection measures as part of a companywide initiative that began in March. These include limiting site access to essential personnel, temperature checks at the entry to the site, staggered break times, perspex partitions where appropriate, social distancing measures in canteens and all other communal spaces as well as detailed protocols for colleagues who display any symptoms. We are continually evolving and improving the measures to ensure safety at all our sites.

"Staff safety and public health is our priority, and ABP will continue to work proactively and take direction and guidance from both the HSE and the HSA in relation to the matter."