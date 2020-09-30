REVEALED: Breakdown of Carlow Covid-19 cases in YOUR local area
The numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases over a 14-day period across local electoral areas (LEA) in Carlow have been revealed.
For the period September 8 to 21, the breakdown of cases was as follows:
Carlow
Confirmed cases in LEA: Less than 5 cases
LEA rate per 100,000 population: Less than 5 cases
Total population of LEA: 22,650
Muinebeag
Confirmed cases in LEA: 6
LEA rate per 100,000 population: 38.4
Total population of LEA: 15,630
Tullow
Confirmed cases in LEA: 10
LEA rate per 100,000 population: 53.6
Total population of LEA: 18,652
Ireland’s rate per 100,000 stood at 70.7 for this period.
As of September 27, the total number of confirmed cases in Carlow was 281.
