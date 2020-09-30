REVEALED: Breakdown of Carlow Covid-19 cases in YOUR local area

The numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases over a 14-day period across local electoral areas (LEA) in Carlow have been revealed.

For the period September 8 to 21, the breakdown of cases was as follows:

Carlow

Confirmed cases in LEA: Less than 5 cases

LEA rate per 100,000 population: Less than 5 cases

Total population of LEA: 22,650

Muinebeag

Confirmed cases in LEA: 6

LEA rate per 100,000 population: 38.4

Total population of LEA: 15,630

Tullow

Confirmed cases in LEA: 10

LEA rate per 100,000 population: 53.6

Total population of LEA: 18,652

Ireland’s rate per 100,000 stood at 70.7 for this period.

As of September 27, the total number of confirmed cases in Carlow was 281.