More than 10,000 Covid cases confirmed today as restrictions end

Coronavirus Covid-19
A further 10,600 positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland for Saturday, January 22, 2022.
As of 8am today, 836 people were in hospital with the virus, 78 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.
This comes as almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions were lifted at 6am on Saturday morning.
Hospitality has reopened fully while there are no rules on household visits of attendance numbers at indoor and outdoor events.
The only rules remaining are masks in retail settings, public tranport and schools, the need to seek a test if symptomatic and Covid certs for international travel.
The Ploughing Championships will return to the familiar venue of Ratheniska, County Laois on September 20, 21, and 22.
This is the the sixth and final annual report for the ‘Better Outcomes, Brighter Futures (BOBF) National Policy Framework for Children and Young People
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.