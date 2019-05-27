Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 27

Annie (Nan) O'Neill (née King)

Slyguff, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Nan wife of the late Joe and mother of the late Mary, sadly missed by her loving children Ann, John, Eleanor, Paddy, Margaret, Thomas, Kathleen, Billy,Jimmy and Betty, brothers Billy and Joe, sister Kit, 27 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Nan Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eir Code R21- CC82) on Tuesday morning from 10.oc, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.oc. Removal on Wednesday morning arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11.oc. Burial afterwards in St. Lazerian's Cemetery, Ballinkillen.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Liam HENDRICKEN

Grangeford, Bennekerry, Carlow

Liam passed away peacefully in the loving care of Sonas Nursing Home Tullow on Sunday 26th May 2019. Beloved husband of Clare and Dear father of Anne, Mary, Pauline, Terri, Liam, Kieran, Carmel, Eithne, John and Kevin, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing at his son John's residence Grangeford (R 93 HO F4) from 12 noon on Tuesday 28th May with removal to St. Mary's Church, Bennekerry at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 29th May at 11 a.m. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.