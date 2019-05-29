Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 29

Mary Quinn (née Meenan)

Carlow / Dublin

Quinn (née Meenan) Mary (Watford, UK and formerly Carlow & Dublin). Ex AIB. May 20th 2019, peacefully in hospital surrounded by family, after an illness. Beloved wife and soulmate of Jim, adored stepmother of Nicola. Will also be dearly missed by her sister Margaret (Brennan), brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by her brother Patrick and sister Rita.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, 10 Moneyhill Parade, Uxbridge Road, Rickmansworth on Sunday evening, June 2nd, from 5pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 3rd, 11am, Our Lady Help of Christians, 5 Park Rd, Rickmansworth, followed by private removal to West Herts Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Helen Donald Unit, WGH or the Critical Care Unit, UCHL via James Peddle, Funeral Director, Rickmansworth.

Ray NOLAN

49 Cois Abhainn, Carlow Town, Carlow

Ray Nolan of 49 Cois Abhainn, Burrin Road and formerly of New Oak Estate, Carlow, passed away peacefully on May 27th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at St. James’ Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Caroline, much loved son of Stephen and the late Margaret and cherished brother of Stephen, Ken, Brendan, Anthony, Denis, Paula and Fiach. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, father, brothers, sister, mother-in-law Mary, father-in-law Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

May Ray Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 2pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 9.45am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in Sleaty New Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Éist, Carlow.

Anne Moran (née Gilmartin)

Kearney's Lane, Pollerton Big, Carlow / Glenade, Leitrim

Wife of the late Paul. Deeply regretted by her loving son Paul, daughter Marie, sisters Philomena, Teresa and Margaret, son-in-law Pat, Paul's partner Claire, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Ciara and Liam, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eir Code R93 Y019) from 4pm, Wednesday, until the conclusion of prayers, which begin at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Thursday morning, to arrive at the Holy Family Church, Askea, Carlow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilberry Cemetery, Athy.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Carlow Hospice. House private Thursday morning please.

James (Jimmy) Kirwan

Kilcarry, Clonegal, Carlow / Clonegal, Wexford

Jimmy, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bridget and loving father of J.J., Ray, Barry, Tracy and Madge. Brother of Paddy, Joe, Kathy, Nancy, Maggie and the late Andy, Betty & Nellie. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, granddaughter Kelly, son-in-law Edward, daughter-in-law Gillian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jimmy Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lennon's Funeral Home, Bunclody Tuesday from 5pm concluding with prayer at 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Brigid's Church, Clonegal Wednesday, at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Enniscorthy Community Workshop.

House private please.