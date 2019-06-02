Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 2

John McQueen

Browneshill Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

John McQueen, Browneshill Road, Carlow & late of Perth, Scotland. 31st May 2019, following a brief illness in The Hermitage Medical Clinic, Dublin. Sadly missed by his heartbroken partner Patricia McDermott, his son Iain, daughter-in-law Ann, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at the Burke & McDermott Funeral Home, Station Road, Carlow (R93 E372), on Saturday 1 June from 5 to 7pm. Service of thanksgiving will take place in Funeral Home on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Co. Carlow Hospice. House private please.