Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 3

Thomas James Kidd

Kilgreaney, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Borris Lodge Nursing Home, husband and best friend of Amy ( nee Nicholson), dear Dad of Robert, Karen, Colin and Neil. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters in law Beulah, Liz and Mary, son in law Kenneth, sister Hazel, his eleven grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews nieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home (Eir Code R21 XE62) from 2pm, Monday, concluding with prayers at 8pm. House strictly private at all other times please.

Funeral Service at 2pm in the Church of the Good Shepherd, Lorum, on Tuesday 4th June, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown and Irish Injured Jockeys' Fund.

At Rest

Rose (Rosaleen) KEHOE (née Hovenden)

Sharon Avenue, Brownshill Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Rose (Rosaleen) Kehoe died June 1st (peacefully) in the exceptional care of Signature Care, Killerig. Beloved wife of Myles (Retired Brennan’s Butchers) and much loved mother of Breda Galvin (Listowel, Kerry) and Anne Gleeson (Birdhill, Tipperary). Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons-in-law John and Frank, grandsons Jack, Conor, Mark, Evan and Bryn, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, great friend Jeannine Vos, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow (Eircode R93TC53) on Monday (June 3rd) from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Holy Family Church, Askea. Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery, Co. Laois