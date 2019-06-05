Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 5

Kevin O'Shea

Regent Street, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Kevin O'Shea, Regent Street, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow and late of Seskinryan, Bagenalstown, suddenly at his home, beloved husband of his heart broken wife Margaret. Deeply regretted by his brothers & sisters Thomas, Maura & Seán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

May Kevin Rest In Peace

Reposing in Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Wednesday evening from 7.30pm until 9pm and Thursday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive in Saint Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

Michael DENIEFFE

40 Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Michael Denieffe died June 4th (suddenly) at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Colette and much loved father of Michael, Sharon, Laura, Shane and Aisling. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother Greg, mother-in-law Mary Sunderland, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 9 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, cousins, uncles, work colleagues in Dooley Motors, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Wednesday (June 5th) from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Holy Family Church, Askea. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired in lieu to the Irish Wheelchair Association, Carlow branch.