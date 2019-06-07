Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 7

John Murphy

Newline, Ballymurphy, Carlow

And Borris Lodge Nursing Home. In his 91 st year, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, his children Gerry, James, Matty, Marie, Sean, Anita and their partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, from 5pm to 9pm on Thursday and from 2pm on Friday, with removal at 8 pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballymurphy, at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tom LOUGHMAN

75 Sleaty Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Ballylinan, Laois

Tom Loughman of 75 Sleaty Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of Ballylinan, Co. Laois, passed away peacefully on June 6th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of Breda, and beloved father of Bernadette, Helen, Antoinette, Thomas, Elizabeth, David, Clare, Cathy, Breda, Gemma and the late Michael and Mary.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Michael, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Tom’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 2p.m on Friday with Prayers at 9p.m. Removal on Saturday at 10.45a.m to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.

Dan Flynn

New Ross, Wexford / Ballyfermot, Dublin / Borris, Carlow

Dan Flynn, late of Borris Lodge Nursing Home, Borris, Co. Carlow. Following a brief illness in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his wife Peggy (nee O’Driscoll), he is deeply regretted by his nephews, Dan and Bill Flynn, nieces, Mary, Nan, Sally, Maggie, Sadie, Nan, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cooney’s Funeral Home, New Ross from 4 to 6.45pm Thursday 6th June followed by removal to St. Mary’s & St Michael’s Parish Church for arrival at 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Friday. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, New Ross.

Kathleen Cross (née Dillon)

Main Street, Rathangan, Kildare / Carlow

Kathleen Cross (nee Dillon) Main Street, Rathangan, Co. Kildare and formerly of Pollerton Road, Carlow. June 6th 2019 Peacefully in the loving care of the C.C.U. Unit Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, her daughter Angela, Son-in-law Anthony Lynch, grandchildren Stephen and Ellen, sister Angela Lacey (USA), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and large circle of friends including her friends in the Day Care Centre, Rathangan.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter Angela Lynch's residence, Kildare Rd. Rathangan on Friday June 7th from 3 0'clock with rosary at 8 0'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10 0'clock in the Church of The Assumption Rathangan. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

House private on Saturday morning please.