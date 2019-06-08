Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 8

James (Jim) Reddy

Maple Drive, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Son of the late Tom and Alice Reddy and brother of the late Joe. Beloved husband of Maureen and loving father to David, Nicola and Marian, deeply regretted by their partners Collette, John and Dean, grandchildren Pippa and Ben, his brother Patsy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Jim Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eir Code R21 PN47) on Saturday afternoon from 2.oc, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.oc. Removal on Sunday morning, arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11.30.oc, Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

House private on Sunday morning please. Car Parking is available in the Presentation De La Salle Collage opposite Jim's residence.

Helen FITZHARRIS (née Drennan)

Oak Park, Carlow Town, Carlow / Kildavin, Carlow / Paulstown, Kilkenny

Helen Fitzharris, Oak Park, Carlow (nee Drennan, Paulstown) died June 7th 2019 peacefully at the Hermitage Medical Centre, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jim, sons Jason and Clive, daughter-in-law Tara, grandsons Hugh, James and Ryan, brother Noel, sisters Breda, Margaret, Anne and Carmel, sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Noel, Eugene, Kevin and Tommy, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Sunday (June 9th) from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. Burial afterwards in Kildavin Cemetery.