Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 10

Joseph (Joe) BE Feeley

Moytura, Dunleckney, Bagenalstown, Carlow / Boyle, Roscommon

Late of Greatmeddow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. In the District Hospital, Carlow. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte, Joe will be sadly missed by his children Conor, Elinor and Turlough, sons-in-law Pádhraic and Fintan, daughter-in-law Jacinta, his brothers Barry and John, sisters Pauline, Rita and Veronica, grandchildren, Cole, Ella, Joseph, Maeve and Aoife, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Joe Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eir Code R21 Y221) on Monday from 12 noon, concluding with rosary at 8 o'c. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning, arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown, for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the District Hospital Carlow. House Private on Tuesday morning, please.

Tom Byrne

Main St., Hacketstown, Carlow

Tom Byrne, Main St., Hacketstown, Co. Carlow – 9th June 2019 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family; sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Laura and Clare, son David, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Ger and Jamie, daughter-in-law Ciara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Keane, Ross, Harry, Charlotte, Cooper, Dylan and William, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Monday concluding with prayers at 9.30pm. House private thereafter. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Hacketstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private on Tuesday morning, please.