Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 11

Mary Ann KELLY (née Welsh)

Ballinavortha, Clonegal, Carlow / Killeshin, Carlow

Mary Ann Kelly (née Welsh) of Ballinavortha, Coolkenna and formerly of Killeshin Road, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on June 9th, 2019.

Beloved wife of Kevin, much loved mother of Sean and adored grandmother of Dean and Jayden. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Sharon, sisters Joyce and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow, from 7p.m on Tuesday with Prayers at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 12.15p.m to St. Brigid’s Church, Clonegal, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1p.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Stroke Unit, Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.