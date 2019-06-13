Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 13

Sheila Neill

Liscolman, Tullow, Carlow

The death has occurred of Sheila Neill, Liscolman, Tullow, Co. Carlow, peacefully, in her 88th year, following a short illness at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny.

Rest In Peace

Sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, daughters Shirley, Linda, family, relatives, grandchild, friends and neighbours. Reposing in Byrne's Funeral Home, Crablane, from 4pm Thursday, with removal at 7pm to arrive at St Mary's Church, Ballyconnell, at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Liscolman Cemetery.

Anna HENNESSY (née Malone)

Borris, Carlow / Rhode, Offaly

HENNESSY (Nee Malone), Anna – On June 11, 2019, (Borris and formerly of Rhode, County Offaly) (Suddenly), surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Peter; very sadly missed by her loving son Austin and daughter Jennifer, adored grandchildren Hannah and Finn, son-in-law Noel, brothers Brendan and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home, Wednesday evening from 7pm to 9pm. House private, close friends and relatives please. Removal this Thursday morning to Sacred Heart Church, Borris arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in The Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Gertrude CONNOLLY (née Morris)

2 Oak Park Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Gertrude Connolly, formerly of St. Helen's, U.K. died June 12th (peacefully) at home with her loving carers. Beloved wife of the late Tony and much loved mother of Stephen, Geraldine, Helen and Aideen. Sadly missed by her son, daughters, sister Barbara, sons-in-law Chris and Diego, daughter-in-law Natasha, grandchildren Asya, Sean, Tom, Jack, Katie, Ben, Luigi and Liam, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday (June 14th) from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Annie BYRNE (née Power)

Springhill, Killeshin, Carlow / Paulstown, Kilkenny

Annie Byrne (née Power) of Springhill, Killeshin, Carlow and formerly of Baurnafea, Paulstown Co. Kilkenny, passed away peacefully, on June 12th, 2019, at Waterford University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sister-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Annie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow from 5p.m on Friday with Prayers that evening at 8.30p.m. Removal from there on Saturday at 10.30a.m to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Funeral afterwards to Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny for burial.



