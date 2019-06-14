Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 14

Josie NOLAN (née Doyle)

Monavea, Crettyard, Laois / Crettyard, Carlow

Josie Nolan (Née Doyle) of Monavea, Crettyard, formerly of Ardenteggle, Killeshin, Co Laois, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on June 12th, 2019, at her home. Beloved wife of the late Eamonn, much loved mother of Eddie, Frank, Bridie, Lily, Anne, Josie and the late Jimmy and cherished sister of George and the late Maire (Nolan), Lillie (Brennan) and Packie. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, her good neighbours and friends.

May Josie’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Friday (14th June) with Prayers at 8pm. Reposing from 12 Noon on Saturday (15th June) with removal at 4.30pm to The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, Tolerton, Co. Laois, arriving for 5p.m. Mass. Funeral Mass on Sunday (16th June) at 11a.m followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

David COAKLEY

formerly 110 Kevin Barry Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

David Coakley died suddenly on June 12th 2019. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Rose and brother Connie. Sadly missed by his partner, children, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Friday evening.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Friends of University Hospital, Waterford.

Funeral Arrangements Later

House private at all other times.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Homecare, Home Instead and The HSE