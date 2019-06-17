Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 17

Ann Cradden (née Huff)

Madlin, Leighlinbridge, Carlow / Borris, Carlow

Formerly of Station Road, Borris, Co. Carlow. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Ann, daughter of the late Dora Huff. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughters Monica, Leanne and her partner Alan and her boys Thomas and George, granddaughter Ava, her father Patrick, sisters Mag, Trish and Teresa, brothers Tom, John and Paddy, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Ann Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R93 PH36) on Monday evening from 5.oc, concluding with Rosary that evening at 9.30.oc. Removal on Tuesday morning, arriving at St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge, for Funeral Mass at 11.oc. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Carlow/ Kilkenny Homecare Team. House strictly private on Tuesday morning, please.

Martin DORAN

Cappalug, Killeshin, Carlow

Martin Doran of Cappalug, Killeshin Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully on June 16th, 2019, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen, Carlow. Beloved husband of the late Stasia and much loved father of Helen, Marie, Harry, Micheál and Geraldine.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Mary McKenna (Granby Row, Carlow), brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Martin Rest In Peace

Reposing at his son Micheál’s home, Cappalug, Killeshin (Eircode R93 HP93) from 12 noon on Monday with prayers at 9pm that evening. Removal on Tuesday at 12.30pm to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.

Bridget PENDER

Rainstown, Palatine, Carlow

Sadly missed by her brother Jim, sisters in law Mercedes Pender and Ann Pender, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing in McGuill's Funeral Home, Bennekerry (Eircode R 93 E5 N7) on Monday, the 17th June, from 5 p.m. with prayers at 8 p.m. Removal at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Bennekerry, arriving for Mass at 11 a.m. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

MAY BRIDGET REST IN PEACE