Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 18

Theresa O'Keeffe (née Lennon)

Blackrock, Dublin / Tullow, Carlow

O'Keeffe (Lennon), Theresa (Blackrock, Co. Dublin and formerly of Tullow, Co Carlow) - June 17, 2019 (peacefully) after a long illness. Dearly beloved wife of the late Peter and much loved mother to Mary, Margie, Bobby, Michael and Alicia. Sadly missed by her children, sisters Elizabeth and Nancy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and special friend Patty.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Massey Bros., Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park, Off Newtown Park Avenue, Blackrock, Co. Dublin, Tuesday from 6 o'c to 8 o'c. Funeral arriving Wednesday to the Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Avenue at 9.50 o'c for 10 o'c Requiem Mass. Burial thereafter to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. House private. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Funeral Blackrock 01-2804454.

Bernadette (Bernie) McNally

9 Barrett Street, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Reposing in Renua, Millennium Court, Hebron Road, Kilkenny, on Tuesday from 1.oc to 7.oc, and Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Wednesday from 2.oc, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.oc.

Removal from Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Thursday morning arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11.oc. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption.

Anne COURTNEY

Arles, Ballickmoyler, Laois / Carlow

Anne Courtney of Arles, Co Laois, passed away peacefully, on June 17th, at her daughter Heather's home, Arles, Ballickmoyler.

Loving mother and grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all her family.



Short time of Thanksgiving and Prayer at her daughter Heather's home (Eircode R93 CF86) on Wednesday evening, 19th June, at 7pm.

Memorial and burial in Belfast on Saturday, 22nd June, time to be confirmed shortly.



"We have a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead".

Thomas (Tommy) Byrne

Bahana, St. Mullins, Carlow

He died peacefully In Waterford University Hospital on Monday. Sadly missed by his wife Bernie, son Paddy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh from 4pm Tuesday until 7pm. Removal at 7pm to arrive at St. Moling's Church, Glynn at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday morning followed by burial in St. Mullin's Cemetery.

Family flowers only and house private please.

May He Rest In Peace







