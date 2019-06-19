Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 19

Tom LAWLER

Tullow Street, Carlow Town, Carlow

Tom Lawler died June 18th 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, in his 90thyear. Beloved husband of the late Kitty and much loved father of Declan, David, Tomás, Conor, Baby Vincent (Decd.) and Baby Mary (Decd.). Sadly missed by his sons, daughters-in-law Julie, Mary-Patricia, Yvonne and Dawn, grandchildren Cormac, Donagh, Diarmuid, Kevin, Ronan, Emma and Ciara, sister-in-law June, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday (June 21st) from 5pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.



