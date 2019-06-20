Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 20

Siobhán POWER

Quinagh, Ballinacarrig, Carlow / Laois

Siobhán Power of Ballinacarrig, Quinagh and Clonagh, Ballickmoyler, Carlow, passed away after a short illness on June 19th, 2019, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved daughter of James and Esther and much loved sister of Colleen, Niamh and James Jnr. She will be sadly missed by her loving parents, brother, sisters, aunts, uncles, relatives, Carers and friends.

“May Siobhán’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace”

Funeral arrangements will follow shortly.

P.J. Dunne

Rathmore, Tullow, Carlow

P.J. Dunne, Rathmore, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 19th June 2019 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; beloved father of the late Ciaran; sadly missed by his loving wife Mary Ann, his children Pat, Bunny, Peter, Elizabeth, Mary, Jim, Caroline, Christine, Suzanne and Charlie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May P.J. rest in peace

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R93 A6C8) on Thursday from 3pm. Removal on Friday evening at 6.30pm. to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly, arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Kathleen (Kay) Condra (née Doyle)

Autmush, Kilmainhamwood, Meath / Myshall, Carlow

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) Condra (nee Doyle), Athmush, Kilmainhamwood, Kells, Co. Meath, late of Myshall, Carlow, in her 100th year, peacefully at her daughter Monica residence Bailieborough. Predeceased by her husband Micheal and son Jim. Sadly missed by her son Micheal, daughters Josephine and Monica, son-in-law Tommy, daughters-in-law Marcella, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kieran Funeral Home, Kingscourt Thursday from 4.30pm. Removal Thursday evening to St. John the Baptist Church, Nobber arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Friday at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in old cemetery, Nobber. House private.

Erick CALDERON VAZQUEZ

56 Burrin Manor, Carlow Town, Carlow

Erick (The Mexican) Calderon Vazquez of 56 Burrin Manor, Tullow Rd., Carlow and formerly of Mexico, passed away unexpectedly on June 17th, 2019, at his home

Beloved son of Claudia and Sergio and much loved brother of Max and Jacqueline.

He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, brother, sister, girlfriend Shania, grandparents, relatives and his many good friends.

“May Erick’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace”

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow on Thursday from 3p.m with Prayers at 8p.m. Removal on Friday at 3.30p.m to The Holy Family Church, Askea arriving for Funeral Mass at 4p.m. Cremation Service will take place on Saturday in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 2p.m.



