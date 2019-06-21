Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 21

Sr. Francis CONWAY

St. Leo's Convent, Carlow Town, Carlow / Ballylinan, Laois

Sr. Francis Conway died June 20th 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the sisters and staff of Catherine McAuley Nursing Home Beaumont, Dublin. Formerly of Ballylinan Co. Laois; predeceased by her parents James and Elizabeth, brothers Mick, Séamus, Liam, Eamon and Paddy, sisters Sheila and Betty. Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, the Community of St. Leo’s, relatives and friends

Rest In Peace

Reposing in the Convent Chapel on Saturday from 2pm with prayers at 4.45pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.