Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 23

Liam FITZGERALD

Carlow Town, Carlow / Baltimore, Cork

Liam Fitzgerald, Hanover Road, Carlow and Church Strand, Baltimore died June 22nd 2019 (peacefully) at home. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Marian and adored father of Brian, Orla and Conor. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughter, sister Martina, Orla’s husband Conor, Brian’s fiancée Anna, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Sunday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Reception into the Sacred Heart Church, Rath, Baltimore on Monday evening at 6pm approx. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Tullagh Cemetery, Balitmore.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.



