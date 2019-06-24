Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 24

Herbert Tutty

Broughillstown, Rathvilly, Carlow

Tutty, Broughillstown, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow (and late of Killalesh, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow) – June 22nd 2019 (peacefully) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; Herbert William (in his 90th year); beloved husband of the late Jane, dear father of Laura (Bagnall), Trevor, Linda and Valerie (Binions), fond brother of Wesley, Robert, Vera (Bailey) and the late John. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law John and William, daughter-in-law Shirley, grandchildren Owen, Amy, Emma, Andrew, Sophie, Freya, Alexander, Nicholas and George, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his son Trevor’s residence in Broughillstown from 2pm on Monday, 24th June, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Rathvilly, arriving at 8pm. Funeral service on Tuesday, 25th June, at 3pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

“Nearer my God to Thee”

Owen O'Neill

Drummond, Clonegal, Carlow

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Colman's Hospital, Rathdrum. Sadly missed by his loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Colman's Hospital, Rathdrum, on Tuesday from 3pm, with removal at 5.45pm to St. Brigid's Church, Clonegal, arriving for 7pm Reception Prayers. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Colman's Hospital, Rathdrum.