Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 27

Owen O'Neill

Drummond, Clonegal, Carlow

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Colman's Hospital, Rathdrum. Sadly missed by his loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Colman's Hospital, Rathdrum, on Tuesday from 3pm, with removal at 5.45pm to St. Brigid's Church, Clonegal, arriving for 7pm Reception Prayers. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Colman's Hospital, Rathdrum.