Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 1

Ann RYAN (née Dillon)

Pollerton, Carlow / Tullow, Carlow

Ann Ryan, 12 Beechwood Park, Pollerton and 3 Abbey Close c/o Cheshire Home, Tullow, died June 30th at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of Eddie and much loved mother of Tanya, Michael, Sharon, Lisa, Ann-Marie and Claire. Sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, mother Brigid (Augha, Newtown), brothers, sisters, grandchildren Hailie, Kaylah, Callum, Hazel and Robyn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

R.I.P.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Jimmy Tyrrell

Rathshanmore, Hacketstown, Carlow / Wicklow

Peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of James, Elizabeth, Brian, Caroline, Eithne, Cathriona, Eamonn, Eileen, Emma, Siobhán, Kevin, Lorcan and Emer. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to A.P.A. (Aids Partnership Africa)

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Neil Doorley

Kilree Street, and Whitstable, U.K., Bagenalstown, Carlow

Son of the late Pat and Gertie Doorley. Deeply missed by his loving family his wife Gamze, daughter Tara, son Troy, brothers Jerry, Tony, Martin and Kieran, sisters Sharon, Michelle, Celine, Bronagh, and Deirdre, father in law Turgut, mother in law Birsen, sister in law Gaya and all his many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Neil Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.







