Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 2

Ann RYAN (née Dillon)

Pollerton, Carlow / Tullow, Carlow

Ann Ryan, 12 Beechwood Park, Pollerton and 3 Abbey Close c/o Cheshire Home, Tullow, died June 30th at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of Eddie and much loved mother of Tanya, Michael, Sharon, Lisa, Ann-Marie and Claire. Sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, mother Brigid (Augha, Newtown), brothers, sisters, grandchildren Hailie, Kaylah, Callum, Hazel and Robyn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

R.I.P.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle on Tuesday from 3pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired in lieu to the Cheshire Home Tullow, donation box in funeral home and at church.

House private, please.

Jimmy Tyrrell

Rathshanmore, Hacketstown, Carlow / Wicklow

Peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of James, Elizabeth, Brian, Caroline, Eithne, Cathriona, Eamonn, Eileen, Emma, Siobhán, Kevin, Lorcan and Emer. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 N8H3) from 7pm on Monday evening, with removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knockananna, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to A.P.A. (Aids Partnership Africa).

Sarah Irene (Renee) Proctor

Davishill, Hacketstown, Carlow

Sarah Irene (Renee) Proctor, formerly of Davishill, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow on Monday, July 1st. In the loving care of the Matron, Nurses and staff of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Beloved sister of Nina and sister-in-law to Joe and Mary. Deeply regretted by her nieces Hazel and Sarah, their husbands Sam and Ryan, nephews Liam and wife Charlotte, Neil and partner Mandy, grandniece, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Burke & Farrell Funeral Home, Hacketstown from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday, July 2nd. Funeral to arrive at St. John's Church, Clonmore on Wednesday for 2pm Funeral Service followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard.

"The day thou gavest Lord has ended"

Thomas (Tom) O'Neill

2 Hillbrook Estate, Tullow, Carlow

Thomas (Tom) O’Neill, 2 Hillbrook Estate, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 1st July 2019, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving wife and family; beloved brother of the late John; sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, children Natasha, Thomas and Graham, sisters Bridie, Beth, Frances, Bernie and Mary, brothers Michael, Pat and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Shantel, Aaron and Lana, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence from 2 o’c on Tuesday, concluding with prayers at 8 o’c. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o’c to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, arriving for 11 o’c Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation box in church. House private on Wednesday morning, please.







