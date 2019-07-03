Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 3

Margaret (Peg) O'Sullivan (née Foley)

Holdenstown, Baltinglass, Wicklow / Tullow, Carlow

Margaret (Peg) O’Sullivan (née Foley), Holdenstown, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow and formerly of London and Rathmore, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 2nd July 2019 peacefully at Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow; beloved wife of the late Bill and loving mother of the late Margaret, Ellen and Paul; sadly missed by her loving son William and daughter Josephine, brother Ned, sister Nancy, sister-in-law Bridie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Peg rest in peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly, on Wednesday from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. (Prayers at 6.30) Removal from there on Thursday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly, arriving for 11 o’c Requiem Mass, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St. Patrick’s Cemetery Committee, Rathvilly. Donation box in church.