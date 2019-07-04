Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 4

Ann O'Reilly (née McCarthy)

Graigue, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Tipperary / Fenagh, Carlow

The death has occurred of Ann O’Reilly, (nee McCarthy), Graigue, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Clonburrin, Fenagh, Co. Carlow. Ann passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Edmond and loving mother of Padraic, Peadar, Conor, Edmond (Jnr) and Ciaran, she will be sadly missed by her husband and sons, daughters-in-law Fionnuala, Olive, Teresa, Jean and Siobhan, grandchildren Róise, Hazel, Isabelle, Senan, Donnacha, Ailbhe, Aoife, Edmond, Tadhg, Eimear, Ríona, Páidí and Áine, sisters Mary (Lavin), Carmel and Claire (Brennan), brother Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcash. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis