Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 5

Elizabeth (Lily) MCBREARTY (née Kehoe)

13 Castlewood Gardens, Carlow Town, Carlow

Lily McBrearty died July 4th 2019 (unexpectedly) at her home, beloved wife of the late P.J. and much loved mother of Debbie and Patrick. Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughter, son, brothers Jimmy and Ollie, sisters Bridget, Geraldine, Monica and Patricia, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Pamela, grandchildren Michael (Prince), Sarah, Amie, Abaigh, and Molly, niece Jackie, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

May Lily Rest in Peace.

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Holy Family, Askea on Saturday evening for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research or the Irish Heart Foundation.

Johnny HARMON

Link Road, Brownshill, Carlow Town, Carlow

The death has occured of Johnny Harmon, Link Road, Brownshill, Carlow, who passed away peacefully on July 4th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at St. James' Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved husband of Carmel, much loved father of Seamus, Katie and Tracey and adored Grandfather of Corey, Shad and Ty.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren,great-grandchild Freddie, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

May Johnny Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93P522) on Sunday 7th July from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Bennekerry. Followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private at all other times. Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to The Bone Marrow Trust, St. James' Hospital

Thomas Agars

Coolnacuppogue, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, brother Richard, neighbours and friends.

May Thomas Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown (Eircode R21 DY66) on Saturday afternoon from 4.oc, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.oc. Removal from Funeral Home on Sunday morning arriving at St. Lazerian's Church, Ballinkillen for Funeral Mass at 10.oc. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



