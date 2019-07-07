Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 7

Daniel (Danny) PENDER

21 DeLacey Abbey, Rathvilly, Carlow / Bennekerry, Carlow

Formerly of Ardnehue, Bennekerry, Carlow. Peacefully in the loving care of the District Hospital Carlow, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sons Kevin and Christopher (Germany), brothers Frank and David, sisters Eileen, Catherine, Collette and Philomena, predeceased by his sister Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his sister Catherine's home, Ardenhue, Bennekerry (R93 E0 P8) on Sunday from 2 p.m. concluding with prayers at 8 p.m. Removal on Monday at 1.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Church, Bennekerry, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2 p.m. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May Danny Rest in Peace

Family flowers only. Donations to District Hospital Carlow.