Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 9

Jim Whelan

14 Springfield Drive, Rathnapish, Carlow

Jim Whelan of 14 Springfield Drive, Rathnapish, Carlow, passed away on July 7th, 2019 at Waterford University Hospital.

Beloved partner of Ann, much loved father of Terese and Michael, adored grandfather of Damien, Fiách, Michael, Rachel, Jack, Sean, Aíne, Brian, Sarah and Niamh and predeceased by his late wife Mai.

He will be sadly missed by his loving partner, son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Deirdre, brother George, sisters Mai and Annette, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 4p.m on Tuesday with Prayers at 8p.m. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.45a.m to the Cathedral of the Assumption Carlow for Funeral Mass at 10 am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Holy Angels Day Care Centre.



