Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 10

Elizabeth JOYCE (née Kelly)

14 Larkfield, Carlow, Carlow Town, Carlow

Elizabeth Joyce (nee Kelly) of 14 Larkfield, Carlow, Died on July 9th, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Michael.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins,grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, many friends and neighbours.

May Elizabeth Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 5pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.45am to the Catherdral of the Assumption, Carlow for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

Frances Cullen (née Kelly)

3 Hillview, Hacketstown, Carlow

Frances Cullen (née Kelly), 3 Hillview, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow – 9th July 2019 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family; beloved sister of the late Michael, Des, Lilly and Angela; sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, sons Robert and Damien, daughters-in-law Caitriona and Caroline, brother Tony, sister Celia, grandchildren Cathal, Amy, Bobby, Rory and Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Frances rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence from 11 o’c on Wednesday (Eircode R93 P791). Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30 o’c to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Hacketstown Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. Donation box in Church. House private on Thursday morning please.