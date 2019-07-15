Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 15

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Coady

Oldtown, Nurney, Carlow

Lizzie Coady In the loving care of Eileen and Staff of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge.

Reposing in Somers' Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, on Monday morning from 10am, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Tinryland, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Cushen

Marley (R95 N8 C6), St. Mullins, Carlow

Sadly missed by his sons, Patrick, John, Thomas, Martin, Edward, his two daughters, Elizabeth and Josephine, his daughters in law, his sons in law, his grandchildren, his sisters, brothers, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2:00 pm Saturday 13th July, and Sunday, 14th July, from 12:00. Removal to Glynn Church (R95 HY 49) on Monday morning for 12:00 Mass followed by burial in St. Moling's Cemetery, St. Mullins, Co. Carlow.

Rest in Peace

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Palliative Home Care Team. Donation boxes in the church.

Patricia (Trish) Fenlon (née Murphy)

Barracore, Goresbridge, Kilkenny / Carlow

Peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of John and loving mother of James, Michelle and Maria. Deeply regretted by her family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers and sisters, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Saturday from 3pm to 10pm, and on Sunday from 11am, with concluding prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, for requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family and relatives only on Monday morning, please.







