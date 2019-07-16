Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 16

Thomas O'DONOGHUE

Ballyburn Upper, Castledermot, Kildare / Carlow

Thomas O’Donoghue, Ballyburn Upper, Castledermot, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully, on July 15th, 2019, at Naas General Hospital, Naas, Co. Kildare.

He will be sadly missed by his loving cousins Ellen and Bridie, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Thomas Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 5pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30a.m to The Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Levitstown, Co.Kildare, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.