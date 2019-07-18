Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 18

Breda WOODS (née Kenny)

157 Duggan Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow

Breda Woods, (née Kenny) of 157 Duggan Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, at The District Hospital, Carlow, surrounded by her loving family, on July 18th, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Mick, much loved mother of Michael, Johnny and Rory, cherished sister of John, Mick and the late Peg, Nell and Moll and loved mother-in-law of Deirdre, Mary Ann and the late Breda.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, grandchildren Erin, Michael and Rory, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

May Breda Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Friday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.