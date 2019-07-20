Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 20

Kevin TUNSTEAD

Ardough, Gortahile, Carlow / Laois

Kevin Tunstead of Ardough, Gortahile, Co. Laois and formerly of Bilboa Cross, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on July 19th, 2019 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Elizabeth, much loved father of Thomas, Kevin, Elizabeth and Mark, adored grandfather of Annie, Paul and Danielle and cherished brother of John, Tim, Lil and the late William, Leo and George. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Suzanne, Edel and Geraldine, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Kevin Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 2pm on Sunday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, Co Laois, (via his residence) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.