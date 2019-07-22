Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 22

Patricia KEOGH

2 Leonardsville, St. Patrick's Cheshire Homes, Tullow, Carlow / Enniscorthy, Wexford

Formerly Drumgoold Villas, Enniscorthy and Birmingham, UK.

Beloved daughter of the late Chris & Josie and loving sister of Thomas, Catherine & the late Christy. Sadly missed by her loving brother & sister, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatves & friends.

May she rest in peace.

Removal on Monday morning at 11 o’c to St. Senan’s Parish Church, Enniscorthy for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.