Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 22
Rest in Peace
Recent deaths in Carlow
Patricia KEOGH
2 Leonardsville, St. Patrick's Cheshire Homes, Tullow, Carlow / Enniscorthy, Wexford
Formerly Drumgoold Villas, Enniscorthy and Birmingham, UK.
Beloved daughter of the late Chris & Josie and loving sister of Thomas, Catherine & the late Christy. Sadly missed by her loving brother & sister, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatves & friends.
May she rest in peace.
Removal on Monday morning at 11 o’c to St. Senan’s Parish Church, Enniscorthy for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
