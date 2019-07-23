Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 23
Patrick (Pat) WARREN
Carlow / Maganey, Laois / Maganey, Kildare
Patrick (Pat) Warren late of Ballyfoyle, Magney, Co. Laois and Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow died 22nd July 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Son of the late John and Elizabeth Warren and predeceased by his brother William. Sadly missed by his cousins, neighbours and his loving family in Hillview where he happily spent the past 9 years.
Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Abban’s Church, Killeen for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Sr. Anthony MacCABE
Carlow Town, Carlow / Leighlinbridge, Carlow / Monasterevin, Kildare
Sr. Anthony MacCabe, St. Leo’s Convent of Mercy and formerly of St. Mary’s Convent, Leighlinbridge. Predeceased by her parents George and Margaret (Monasterevin), sisters Lydia and Bernadette and her brothers Patrick, Edward and Joseph. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, grandniece, grandnephews, community of St. Leo’s and Leighlinbridge, relatives and a large circle of friends.
Reposing at St. Leo’s Convent on Tuesday from 3pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge. Burial afterwards Leighlinbridge Cemetery.
