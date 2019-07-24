Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 24

John Wilson

Ballynultagh, Shillelagh, Wicklow / Carlow

The death has occurred of John Wilson, Ballynultagh, Shillelagh, Co. Wicklow. Suddenly, in the loving care of his family at St Vincent's hospital in his 50th year. Sadly missed by his loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Byrne's Funeral Home, Crablane, from 2pm Wednesday with removal on Thursday at 1.30pm, to arrive at St Finian's Church, Kilquiggan for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Vincent's Hospital.

Michael (Mick) Jones

Tallaght, Dublin / Walkinstown, Dublin / Bagenalstown, Carlow

Michael (Mick) Jones Augha, Newtown, Bagenalstown and formerly of Tallaght & Walkinstown, Dublin. Peacefully after a short illness on 22nd July 2019 surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of the staff of ICU, St. James Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his beloved Máire, brother Donal, sister Maura, sister-in-law Liz, nieces Aoife & Sinéad, nephew Cian, grandnephew Callum, sisters-in-law Ellis, Emer & their families, brother-in-law Brian & his family, extended family and Micks many friends & neighbours including his friends in the IVVCC and the Irish Model T Club, and his four-legged friends Charlie & Lily.

May Mick Rest In Peace

Reposing in Fanagan's Funeral Home, 92 Lower Kimmage Road, Dublin (Eircode D6W N279) from 3pm concluding at 6pm on Friday 26th July 2019. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning in St. Patrick's Church, Newtown (Eircode R21 P206) at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to ASH, Animal Rescue, Rathdangan, Co. Wicklow.