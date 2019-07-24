Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 24
Rest in Peace
Carlow deaths
John Wilson
Ballynultagh, Shillelagh, Wicklow / Carlow
The death has occurred of John Wilson, Ballynultagh, Shillelagh, Co. Wicklow. Suddenly, in the loving care of his family at St Vincent's hospital in his 50th year. Sadly missed by his loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Byrne's Funeral Home, Crablane, from 2pm Wednesday with removal on Thursday at 1.30pm, to arrive at St Finian's Church, Kilquiggan for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Vincent's Hospital.
Michael (Mick) Jones
Tallaght, Dublin / Walkinstown, Dublin / Bagenalstown, Carlow
Michael (Mick) Jones Augha, Newtown, Bagenalstown and formerly of Tallaght & Walkinstown, Dublin. Peacefully after a short illness on 22nd July 2019 surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of the staff of ICU, St. James Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his beloved Máire, brother Donal, sister Maura, sister-in-law Liz, nieces Aoife & Sinéad, nephew Cian, grandnephew Callum, sisters-in-law Ellis, Emer & their families, brother-in-law Brian & his family, extended family and Micks many friends & neighbours including his friends in the IVVCC and the Irish Model T Club, and his four-legged friends Charlie & Lily.
May Mick Rest In Peace
Reposing in Fanagan's Funeral Home, 92 Lower Kimmage Road, Dublin (Eircode D6W N279) from 3pm concluding at 6pm on Friday 26th July 2019. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning in St. Patrick's Church, Newtown (Eircode R21 P206) at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.
House Private Please.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to ASH, Animal Rescue, Rathdangan, Co. Wicklow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on