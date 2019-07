Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 25

Leslie J. DOWLEY

Oak Park, Carlow / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Dunmore East, Waterford

Leslie J. Dowley, previously of Carrick on Suir. July 24th 2019 suddenly surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Cora, much loved dad of Robert, Douglas, Susan, Tanya and Lesley, treasured grandfather of Jennifer, Sarah, Matthew, Alex, Evan, Jack, James, Aaron, Emma, Lauren and Andrew. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Orla & Carolyn, sons-in-law Rod, Jim & Padraig, sister Gillian, brothers Frank (deceased) Raymond and Peter, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Thursday evening.