Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 26

Catherine Lambert (née McGlynn)

Ardnaboy, Knockananna, Wicklow / Hacketstown, Carlow

Catherine Lambert, Ardnaboy, Knockananna, (Lambert's Hardware), formerly of School Road, Tinahely. Peacefully, at St. Vincent's University Hospital, beloved wife of the late Mick and loving sister of Eddie and Sheila. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, godchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Ardnaboy (Eircode R93 XE84) from 7pm on Friday, and all day Saturday. Removal on Sunday at 1.15pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knockananna, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to A.P.A.

May She Rest In Peace

Jonnie HARTE

1 Beechwood Park, Pollerton, Carlow / Kilcoole, Wicklow

Jonnie Harte of 1 Beechwood Park, Pollerton, Carlow and formerly of Kilcoole, Co. Wicklow, passed away peacefully on July 25th, 2019 at The District Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved husband of the late Fiona and much loved father of Rhett.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, brother Derek, sisters Ingrid and Joyce, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Jonnie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow, from 5pm to 8pm on Sunday. Cremation Service will take place on Monday in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 11.20am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the District Hospital, Carlow.

Patrick Coady

Goolin, Borris, Carlow

Deeply regretted by his brothers, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm on Friday. Removal at 10:30 am for Requiem Mass in Glynn Church at 11:00 am on Saturday followed by burial in St. Mullin's Cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) McKane

Eagle Lodge, Russellstown, Kilmeague, Kildare / Ballon, Carlow

Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family

Sadly missed by his loving wife Lily, children John, Margaret, and Paul, son-in-law Liam, daughter in law Freda, grandchildren Wayne and his wife Heather, Karina and her partner Andrew, Lisa and Zarah, Great grandchildren, brother Jim, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s funeral home, Allenwood from 5 o’clock on Saturday with rosary at 8 o’clock.

Removal on Sunday at 1:30 pm to arrive at the Church of the holy Trinity, Allen for requiem mass at 2 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the friends of Naas hospital. Donations box in church.