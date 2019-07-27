Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 27

Clair CARBERY (née Ryan)

Carlow Town, Carlow

Clair Carbery (nee Ryan) “Glenart”, Green Road, Carlow, R93 N128 originally from Terenure, Dublin died on July 26th 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Des, much loved mother of Michael, Dan (predeceased), David, Niamh, Bryan, Des and Jennifer. Very special Granny to Rory, Ryan, Sarah, Adam, Ben, Kayla, Odhran, Fia, Keeva and Emira. Sadly missed by her much loved daughters-in-law and partners Serena, Louisa, Rachael and Larry. Missed by sisters Joan and Helen, her brothers Conor (predeceased) and Paul, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

House on Saturday strictly private.

Reposing at home on Sunday 28th from 2pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday (29th July) at 12noon in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Irish Cancer Society or Mater Foundation.