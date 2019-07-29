Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 29

Catherine Mullins (née Cummins)

Ballinakill, Garryhill, Carlow

Catherine Mullins, Ballinakill, Garryhill, Co. Carlow. Peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of Michael and much loved mother to Ciara, Patrick, Micheál & Roísín. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, her mother Ellie, brother John, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Ada & Ellie, son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Zoe, relatives, kind neighbours, friends & carers.

May Catherine Rest In Peace

Removal on Monday at 2.30pm to arrive in Saint Lazarian's Church, Drumphea for 3pm Requiem Mass, followed by private cremation.

Maureen Kenny (née McGagh)

Hacketstown, Carlow / Blessington, Wicklow / Tuam, Galway

Maureen Kenny, (nee McGagh), Hacketstown/Tuam Galway/Blessington. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Baltinglass Hospital and surrounded by her loving family.Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Harry, Marie, Dan, Claire and PJ. Very special granny to Sinead, Mark, Niall, Daragh, Rachel, Pappy, Conor, Nicola, Siofra, Robyn, Louise and Paul and great grandchildren.Sadly missed by her much loved daughter-in-law Sharon, son-in-law Jimmy and partners, Adele,Lilly and John.Deeply regretted by her sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

May Maureen Rest In Peace

Reposing at The Burke & Farrell Funeral Home, Hacketstown (R93HX59) Monday from 4pm until 7-15pm, removal from there to St Brigid's Church, Hacketstown for 7-30pm reception prayers. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in Hacketstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Baltinglass Day Care Centre.

Margaret Moody (née Nolan)

Kinneagh, Tullow, Carlow

Margaret Moody (née Nolan), Kinneagh, Tullow and formerly of Rathlyon, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 27th July 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, Carlow. Beloved wife of the late Fred and loving mother of Caroline and John, dear sister of Paddy, Mary and Annie and the late John, Ita and Kitty. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Ray, daughter-in-law Jennie, cherished granddaughters Anna, Sarah, Aoife, Tara, Ciara and Jill, lifelong family friend David, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Caroline and Ray’s residence (Eircode R14 YV96), Mullarney Lane, Castledermot from 4pm this Sunday evening. Removal from there on Monday evening at 6.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Grange, arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kinneagh Churchyard via The Bullring. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimers Society and Tullow Day Care. Donation box in Church.

“Forever in our hearts, may Margaret rest in peace”

Margaret’s family would like to thank all the nurses and staff in Beechwood Nursing Home for the wonderful care shown to Margaret over the years.