Carlow deaths and funeral details, July 31

David HOWE

Ballybannon, Milford, Carlow

David Howe of Ballybannon, Milford, Co. Carlow and formerly of Manchester, England, passed away unexpectedly on July 26th, 2019, at his home.

Beloved partner of Breda Moore, much loved father of Elizabeth, David, Alexandra and Emma and cherished brother of Rita, Christine, Margaret and the late James.

He will be sadly missed by his loving partner, son, daughters, grandchildren Liam, Katie, Dillon and Jennifer, daughter-in-law, sister, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May David Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., from 5p.m on Tuesday, August 6th with prayers at 8pm that evening.

Removal on Wednesday, August 7th at 10.30am to St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, arriving for Funeral Service at 1.30pm