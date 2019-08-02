Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 2

Dorothy McKINLEY (née Perkins)

63 Beechwood Drive, Rathnapish, Carlow

Dorothy McKinley died August 1st 2019 in the loving care of Signature Care, Killerig. Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Carol and Barry and cherished sister of Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, son, sister, son-in-law Raafat, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandsons John and James, nieces Ruth, Maria and Jane (O’Rourke), relatives and friends

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Sight Savers International or The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Paddy McDERMOTT

Highfield, Dublin Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

At St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.