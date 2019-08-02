Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 2
Rest in Peace
Carlow deaths and funerals
Dorothy McKINLEY (née Perkins)
63 Beechwood Drive, Rathnapish, Carlow
Dorothy McKinley died August 1st 2019 in the loving care of Signature Care, Killerig. Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Carol and Barry and cherished sister of Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, son, sister, son-in-law Raafat, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandsons John and James, nieces Ruth, Maria and Jane (O’Rourke), relatives and friends
Rest in Peace.
Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Sight Savers International or The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.
Paddy McDERMOTT
Highfield, Dublin Road, Carlow Town, Carlow
At St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on