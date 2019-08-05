Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 5

Anthony BRENNAN

Aghross, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

Anthony Brennan of Aghross, Ballickmoyler, and formerly of Brennan Bros Agricultural Contractors, Hillview, Crossneen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on August 4th, 2019 at his home.

Beloved husband of Trish, much loved and adored father of Ella and Áine and cherished brother of Peter, Janice, Edith and Noelle.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brother, sisters, mother-in-law Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Anthony Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 N2T3) from 12 noon on Monday with Prayers at 8p.m. Removal on Tuesday at 12.30p.m to The Sacred Heart Church, Arles, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1p.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.