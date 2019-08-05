Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 5
Rest in Peace
Carlow deaths and funerals
Anthony BRENNAN
Aghross, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois
Anthony Brennan of Aghross, Ballickmoyler, and formerly of Brennan Bros Agricultural Contractors, Hillview, Crossneen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on August 4th, 2019 at his home.
Beloved husband of Trish, much loved and adored father of Ella and Áine and cherished brother of Peter, Janice, Edith and Noelle.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brother, sisters, mother-in-law Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May Anthony Rest in Peace
Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 N2T3) from 12 noon on Monday with Prayers at 8p.m. Removal on Tuesday at 12.30p.m to The Sacred Heart Church, Arles, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1p.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on