Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 6

Peter NOLAN

90 Green Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Peter Nolan of 90 Green Road, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on August 5th, 2019 at The District Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved son of Barbara and Eamonn and much loved brother of David and Frank.

He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers, sister-in-law Lizzy, his brother David’s partner Michelle, aunts, uncles, nephews Zach and Evan, niece Mai, relatives and his many friends.

May Peter Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 Y102) from 2pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.15am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Jim Hennessy

56 Glasilawn Road, Glasnevin, Dublin / Rosbercon, Kilkenny / St. Mullins, Carlow

Hennessy; 56 Glasilawn Road, Glasnevin, Dublin & late of The Glebe, St. Mullins and The Mile Bush, Rosbercon. Jim, peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Anastasia (Cissie) & father of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving family daughter Maura, grandchildren Sinéad, Ciaran and Deirdre, daugher-in-law Gabrielle, son-in-law Sean Ryder, nieces, nephews relatives neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements to follow.