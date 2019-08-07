Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 7

Frances FENNELL (née Sixsmith)

Knockbane, Palatine, Carlow

Frances Fennell died August 5th 2019 in the loving care of Signature Care, Killerig. Beloved wife of the late Jim and mother of the late Alan. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Avril, sons Trevor and Keith, brothers Joseph and Herbert, sisters Charlotte, Beckie and Alla, daughters-in-law Wendy, Shirley and Irene, grandchildren Tara, Lynn, Leonard, Alma, Ruth, Lisa, Laura, Sharon, Michelle, David, Ashleigh, Chloe and Scott, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Friday (August 9th) at 3pm in Urglin Church, Rutland, Carlow (Eircode R93 TR04). Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.