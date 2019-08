Liam DEMPSEY

3 Bishop St., Tullow, Carlow / Carlow Town, Carlow

Liam Dempsey of 3 Bishop St., Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Puerto del Carmen, Lanzarote, Barrack St., and Killeshin, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, on August 8th, 2019.

Funeral Arrangements Later